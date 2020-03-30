DSU Nursing Program Donates PPE

Medical centers all across the country are blowing through personal protective equipment during this pandemic, and one local University decided to help out.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, or ACEN for short, sent out a call to action to encourage nursing programs to donate their PPE materials. And with students learning from home right now, Dickinson State’s nursing program had a bunch of PPEs going unused. So they loaded up masks, gloves, gowns and other items to take to the Southwestern District Health Unit.

“We took inventory and had discussions with faculty and administrators here at DSU and everybody said yes. Because we’re not teaching clinicals we won’t need that right now, let’s donate that to our public health providers,” Department of Nursing Chair Cheryl Lantz said.

If you have any PPE materials such as masks or gloves that you would like to donate, call your local medical provider and they will give you more information.