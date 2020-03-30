DSU Nursing Program Donates PPE

Coronavirus-Local
Posted: / Updated:

Medical centers all across the country are blowing through personal protective equipment during this pandemic, and one local University decided to help out.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, or ACEN for short, sent out a call to action to encourage nursing programs to donate their PPE materials. And with students learning from home right now, Dickinson State’s nursing program had a bunch of PPEs going unused. So they loaded up masks, gloves, gowns and other items to take to the Southwestern District Health Unit.

“We took inventory and had discussions with faculty and administrators here at DSU and everybody said yes. Because we’re not teaching clinicals we won’t need that right now, let’s donate that to our public health providers,” Department of Nursing Chair Cheryl Lantz said.

If you have any PPE materials such as masks or gloves that you would like to donate, call your local medical provider and they will give you more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU football on the grind

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU football on the grind"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge