Governor Burgum addresses coronavirus in North Dakota

Governor Burgum updated the testing for COVID-19 on March 23. Governor Burgum says three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. One in Burleigh County, one in Walsh County and another just in from the Sanford group of tests done out of state, the county of that test isn’t reported yet.

30 of the 300 cases from Sanford Fargo that were sent to a national lab have come back. One of the 30 has tested positive. The Governor announced Sunday that 300 tests from Fargo were sent to a national lab that was backlogged.

Governor Burgum says planning is important and it’s life-saving days because they can prepare for the next few weeks.

Burgum says 71% of kids aged 0-5 in North Dakota have both parents in the workforce. That is putting pressure on childcare throughout the State of North Dakota. Burgum says rapid planning has been happening for childcare. He says in North Dakota childcare is a $365M aggregate business. Burgum thanks those places able to stay open for childcare, and the workers who are helping. They are working on ways to improve health for kids and workers as well as modify operating practices such as the ratio of workers to kids to help these essential childcare workers.

Chris Jones the Executive Director of Human Services says regional human service centers remain open. He says some restrictions are in place at their buildings. Jones encourages parents to go to parentslead.org for more resources on talking to kids.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says she’s requested a federal waiver for all student federally mandated assessments for the year. North Dakota has canceled the State assessments for Math, English, and Science. She says by waiving the state requirements they can focus on pressing needs to students and families.