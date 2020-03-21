Governor Burgum addresses North Dakota’s fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus
On March 21, Governor Burgum says there were only two new cases of COVID-19 as of 4:00 pm. The two new cases were Burleigh County cases. 28 total cases of coronavirus are currently reported in North Dakota. There are three people hospitalized related to COVID-19.

48 of 53 counties have had people tested at the state labs. Governor Burgum says social distancing remains important.

Governor Burgum says testing is being ramped up across the state. He thanks South Dakota who gave the state of North Dakota swabs to keep testing moving.

A new Executive Order was signed by Governor Burgum to help in social distancing. He’s expanded the list of those who can test for COVID-19 to include licensed pharmacists. That will give more places to administer tests.

Another piece of the Executive Order, pharmacists can now refill emergency prescriptions for chronic diseases such as diabetes, licensed pharmacists to give 30-day supply of prescriptions. That does not include opioids and other Class 2 licensed drugs. Proof of delivery on prescriptions is also being dropped so that person to person contact isn’t needed.

Rest areas are expected to open Monday and Tuesday this week. They’ve been closed after vandalism this week.

