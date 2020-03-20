Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Investigating COVID-19 patient contact: How it’s done

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NDDoH discusses how investigations occur for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Once someone tests positive epidemiologists interview the patient with COVID-19. Those interviews take about an hour. Symptoms, travel and where they’ve been since they’ve become sick are all identified.

When we identify close contacts, and that’s anyone within 6 feet for a prolonged period of time for about 15 minutes and household contacts are close contacts. Also, close contacts include people who are in a car for a long period of time or working closely in an office for a prolonged period of time.

A close contact is not someone who is just in the same restaurant. A close contact includes someone who has been across a restaurant table.

The close contacts of a COVID-19 patient are then followed up with for an interview to see if they’re symptomatic. They are advised to stay home for two weeks, that’s the minimum time period from the last time they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. If they have symptoms they are referred to a healthcare professional for a test, so the healthcare facility can prepare.

The close contacts and the positive cases are both monitored. They’re monitored for 7 days from the onset of symptoms, and they must be fever free for 72 hours and feeling better. The minimum is 7 days after onset but it can be longer.

If during the investigation they discover someone was on an airplane, they notify the CDC and then the investigators have to follow up with those on the airplane. If they were in a rideshare, the investigators then have to follow up with close contacts who were in that rideshare.

The ND Department of Health asks that if you’re a close contact to someone with COVID-19 you will receive a phone call from the ND Department of Health or the local public health department notifying you that you’re a close contact. They will notify you of what steps you need to take next.

The Department of Health is trying to clear up rumors about places that cases have been. They say they will notify you if you’re a close contact to a COVID-19 case. They will work with schools and daycares.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge