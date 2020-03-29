Minot Public Library puts technology to different use

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When you think of the library, you think of books and maybe movies…but how about making medical supplies.

The Minot Public Library has had a 3-D Printing machine for some time now, for its Makerspace program. Now they are using it to make facial masks. The machine can make durable plastic masks, that the library says could be washed and re-used for healthcare workers. But for right now, they are making them for some friends of the library.

“We also experimented a little bit with the makerbot, and we were able to make some smaller masks for some children here in Minot who are immunal compromised,” Pam Carswell, the Teen Librarian.

The library staff says that when there is a shortage of masks in the area, they will be ready to step in and help.

