Mohall restaurant serving up food for truckers

One restaurant closed it’s doors to the public, but decided to keep serving meals to those who keep the country running.

American truckers have been working around the clock to make sure that we have what we need in the stores. A man in Mohall has decided to do something special for them.

Rustic Ronnies Bar and Grill shared a post to Facebook saying they would like to thank all the truck drivers with a free meal if they come through town. The owner says that during times like these..a simple thank you can go along way.

“They get taking for granted once in a while. These small towns, it’s the truckers, farmers, oil field workers, and veterans that keep things going, and it’s a lot more too.” says Ron Heisler.

He says he’s had people from Montana, and from even further away, stop by. Drivers get a cheeseburger, fries, and coke, and they don’t even have to get out of the truck. The special will end this week.