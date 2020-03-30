Nurses Collecting Donations

Coronavirus
Many medical centers across the nation are experiencing a shortage in equipment.

One group of Chi. St. Alexius Nurses came together to collect N95 mask as cases of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in North Dakota.

They asked for the public and any businesses who may have protective gear to come out and donate it.

Nurses tell us reusing the necessary protective gear puts their lives on the line.

“Every time you put equipment on, you take equipment off. Those are your danger points of when you can be exposed to the virus or expose other people. So i have to take the mask off put it in a bag, let it dry thoroughly to kill the virus. But then, you’re touching it to put it back on,” says Chi. St. Alexius nurse Connie Wolfe.

The group of nurses are part of an organization called the Minnesota Nurses Association.

To find out how to donate equipment head over to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/MinnesotaNurses/

