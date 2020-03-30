Restaurants Are Seeing a Difference Since Closing Dining Rooms

Since Governor Burgum has ordered all dine in areas to close, restaurants are seeing a significant difference in how many people are ordering food.



KX News sees how North Dakota businesses weathering the pandemic.

On March 19th Governor Burgum ordered restaurants to switch over to strictly take out or delivery.

This has affected restaurants, profits and their employees.

“We’ve had people come in, especially when this first came around, and come in to order saw there wasn’t any seating so they’d leave. just because people like to sit down and eat in here,” shares Jeffrey Patera, the Assistant General Manager of Noodles and Company.

Noodles and company is one of many restaurants in the capital city to see drastic changes since switching over to strictly take-out.

They have seen a huge drop in profit and have had to go from about 30 employees to just 9.

Since closing their dining room area, Bruno’s pizza says they are offering no contact delivery as a safety measure not only for their drivers, but also for their customers.

“Our driver will notify you five minutes before they get there. Then they confirm delivery and they kinda hang out and makes sure no one messes with your food,” explains the owner of Bruno’s Pizza Brandon Ralph.

With this order in effect, waiters and hostesses are either out of a job or now have new roles.

“Where we’ve needed help they’ve filled in. Between being a cook or answering phones or being a driver. You know everyone on the Bruno’s team has really helped out.” says Ralph.

Since more and more people have been staying home and eating out less, restaurants are questioning the future of their businesses.

Most restaurants in the area had hope for this to blow over in a few weeks.

President Trump extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

It’s unclear, yet, how this will affect North Dakota’s bars and restaurants.