Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trinity Health clarifies testing process & eligibility, suspends visitation at all facilities

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trinity Health in Minot has been among the busiest Coronavirus testing sites in the state and held a press conference today to clarify the process and eligibility.

If you display symptoms of COVID-19, Vice President Randy Schwan stressed, do NOT go to the emergency room, doctor’s office, or walk-in clinic unless you have called ahead and had an appointment arranged.

Dr. Jeffrey Sather explained that the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever and cough.

If you have these symptoms, you are advised to call 701-857-5000 where you will be directed to an over-the-phone screening that will decide your eligibility to be tested for coronavirus.

Trinity Health has done more than 250 tests so far and plans to test through the weekend.

However, at the rate its going, it’s likely they will be out of tests by about Tuesday, March 24.

“The state is giving us criteria all the way down from the CDC to help guide us to test the appropriate people, and that’s the reason,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Chief of Staff & Medical Director of Trinity Hospitals.
“If we had unlimited supplies, we would have drive-up lanes in multiple locations and ask everybody to come and get tested. Unfortunately, that’s not possible.”

“And that might change,” Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan added. “I understand there is a lot of effort across the country to increase the level of kits available, and when we get those through the state health department or the federal supply network, we’ll let you know.”

If you, at any point, are waiting to be tested, you are advised to quarantine in the mean time until the test has been administered and has come back negative.

Also, all visitation is SUSPENDED at Trinity Health facilities.

There can be exceptions, for example, the family birth center, pediatric unit, NICU, or for patients who are actively in the end-of-life stage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge