Trinity Health clarifies testing process & eligibility, suspends visitation at all facilities

Trinity Health in Minot has been among the busiest Coronavirus testing sites in the state and held a press conference today to clarify the process and eligibility.



If you display symptoms of COVID-19, Vice President Randy Schwan stressed, do NOT go to the emergency room, doctor’s office, or walk-in clinic unless you have called ahead and had an appointment arranged.

Dr. Jeffrey Sather explained that the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever and cough.

If you have these symptoms, you are advised to call 701-857-5000 where you will be directed to an over-the-phone screening that will decide your eligibility to be tested for coronavirus.

Trinity Health has done more than 250 tests so far and plans to test through the weekend.



However, at the rate its going, it’s likely they will be out of tests by about Tuesday, March 24.



“The state is giving us criteria all the way down from the CDC to help guide us to test the appropriate people, and that’s the reason,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Chief of Staff & Medical Director of Trinity Hospitals.

“If we had unlimited supplies, we would have drive-up lanes in multiple locations and ask everybody to come and get tested. Unfortunately, that’s not possible.”



“And that might change,” Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan added. “I understand there is a lot of effort across the country to increase the level of kits available, and when we get those through the state health department or the federal supply network, we’ll let you know.”



If you, at any point, are waiting to be tested, you are advised to quarantine in the mean time until the test has been administered and has come back negative.



Also, all visitation is SUSPENDED at Trinity Health facilities.



There can be exceptions, for example, the family birth center, pediatric unit, NICU, or for patients who are actively in the end-of-life stage.