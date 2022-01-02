0 deaths, 116 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,638

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 174,742.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,638 as of January 1, down 223 cases from December 31.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,445. They declined to 165 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,603 on October 6.

Of the 116 new positives on January 1:

31 were in Cass County

23 were in Burleigh County

17 were in Grand Forks County

11 were in Ward County

6 were in Rolette County

5 were in Morton County

4 were in Stark County

No new deaths were reported on January 1. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 134 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fifth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,012 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,670 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 335 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 5 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 171,092 people are considered recovered from the 174,742 positive cases, an increase of 361 people from December 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 1 (361) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (116).

Hospitalizations

123 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 1, the same number as December 31. A total of 6,967 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 1, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 379,712. A total of 18,135 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 658 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 1, there have been 2,010 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 74 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.