0 deaths, 124 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,236

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 167,271.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,236 as of December 12, down 89 cases from December 11.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,436. They declined to 165 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,617 on October 6.

Of the 124 new positives on December 12:

42 were in Cass County

25 were in Burleigh County

11 were in Morton County

9 were in Grand Forks County

9 were in Ward County

7 were in Stark County

4 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on December 12. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 118 people died as a result of COVID-19, the sixth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,948 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,625 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 323 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 163,087 people are considered recovered from the 167,271 positive cases, an increase of 231 people from December 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 12 (231) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (124).

Hospitalizations

165 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 12, the same number as December 11. A total of 6,708 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of December 12, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 373,959. A total of 15,052 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 594 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of December 12, there have been 1,496 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 72 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.