The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 1,629 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 222,648.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,034 as of January 28, up 298 cases from January 27.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,455. They declined to 201 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,042 on January 21.

Of the 1,629 new positives on January 28:

404 were in Cass County

227 were in Burleigh County

169 were in Grand Forks County

149 were in Ward County

102 were in Stark County

67 were in Stutsman County

67 were in Morton County

No new deaths were reported on January 28. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,093 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 49 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 211,521 people are considered recovered from the 222,648 positive cases, an increase of 1,344 people from January 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 28 (1,344) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,629).

Hospitalizations

177 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 28, up 9 from January 27. A total of 7,465 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 28, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 397,818. A total of 42,537 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 871 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website

Reinfections

As of January 28, there have been 8,853 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 79 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website