0 deaths, 170 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,074

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 116,838.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,074 as of August 28, down 42 cases from August 27.

The last time active positives were this high was September 1, 2020, when 2,052 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 170 new positives on August 28:

35 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Cass County

17 were in Ward County

16 were in Morton County

12 were in Williams County

10 were in McKenzie County

9 were in Stark County

No deaths were reported on August 28. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,560 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,274 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 113,204 people are considered recovered from the 116,838 positive cases, an increase of 212 people from August 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 28 (212) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (170).

Hospitalizations

83 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 28, which was 12 more people than reported on August 27. A total of 4,630 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

