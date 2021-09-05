0 deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,773

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 119,556.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,773 as of September 3, down 198 cases from September 3.

The last time active positives were this high was December 13, 2020, when 3,008 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 174 new positives on September 3:

42 were in Cass County

35 were in Burleigh County

16 were in Walsh County

12 were in Williams County

10 were in Stark County

8 were in Ward County

8 were in Grand Forks County

No deaths were reported on September 4. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,564 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,278 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 15 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 115,219 people are considered recovered from the 119,556 positive cases, an increase of 350 people from September 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 4 (350) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (174).

Hospitalizations

103 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 4, which is up 3 people from September 3. A total of 4,754 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 4, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 322,577. A total of 2,213 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 134 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.