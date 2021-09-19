0 deaths, 201 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,114

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 125,797.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,114 as of September 18, down 364 cases from September 17.

The last time active positives were this high was December 11, 2020, when 3,584 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 201 new positives on September 18:

56 were in Burleigh County

26 were in Cass County

17 were in Williams County

16 were in Morton County

13 were in Stark County

10 were in Ward County

9 were in Pembina County

0 deaths were reported on September 18. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,586 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,301 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 274 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 121,096 people are considered recovered from the 125,797 positive cases, an increase of 560 people from September 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 18 (560) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (201).

Hospitalizations

133 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 18, the same number of people as September 17. A total of 5,002 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 18, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 331,427. A total of 3,475 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 185 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 18, there have been 415 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 64 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.