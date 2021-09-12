0 deaths, 210 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,914

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 210 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 122,559.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,914 as of September 11, down 248 cases from September 10.

The last time active positives were this high was September 22, 2020, when 3,859 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 210 new positives on September 11:

33 were in Cass County

33 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Ward County

13 were in Morton County

11 were in Stark County

10 were in Grand Forks County

10 were in Williams County

0 deaths were reported on September 11. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,573 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,286 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 272 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 15 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 118,072 people are considered recovered from the 122,559 positive cases, an increase of 458 people from September 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 11 (458) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (210).

Hospitalizations

105 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 11 up 5 from September 10. A total of 4,873 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 11, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 326,786. A total of 2,770 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 156 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 11, there have been 317 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 63 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.