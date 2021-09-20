0 deaths, 221 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,979

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 126,018.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,979 as of September 19, down 135 cases from September 18.

The last time active positives were this high was December 13, 2020, when 3,016 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 221 new positives on September 19:

80 were in Burleigh County

32 were in Cass County

22 were in Morton County

15 were in Stark County

14 were in Ward County

11 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Williams County

0 deaths were reported on September 19. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,586 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,301 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 275 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 121,453 people are considered recovered from the 126,018 positive cases, an increase of 355 people from September 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 18 (355) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (221).

Hospitalizations

120 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 19, down 13 from September 18. A total of 5,005 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 19, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 332,700. A total of 3,547 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 185 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 19, there have been 430 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 64.5 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.