0 deaths, 230 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,736

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 138,181.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,736 as of October 10, down 127 cases from October 9.

The last time active positives were this high was December 10, 2020, when 3,899 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 145 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 230 new positives on October 10:

60 were in Cass County

38 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Morton County

23 were in Ward County

16 were in Williams County

14 were in Stark County

9 were in Grand Forks County

No new deaths were reported on October 10. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,642 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,356 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 286 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are currently pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 132,803 people are considered recovered from the 138,181 positive cases, an increase of 403 people from October 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 10 (403) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (230).

Hospitalizations

211 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 10, up 15 from October 9. A total of 5,508 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 10, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 345,232. A total of 6,736 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 323 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 10, there have been 738 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.