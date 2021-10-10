0 deaths, 274 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,863

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 137,951.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,863 as of October 9, down 467 cases from October 8.

The last time active positives were this high was December 10, 2020, when 3,899 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 145 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 274 new positives on October 9:

56 were in Burleigh County

36 were in Cass County

30 were in Ward County

22 were in Morton County

20 were in Stark County

17 were in Williams County

14 were in Rolette County

No new deaths were reported on October 9. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,642 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,342 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 284 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 132,446 people are considered recovered from the 137,951 positive cases, an increase of 790 people from October 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 9 (790) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (249).

Hospitalizations

196 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 9, up 9 from October 8. A total of 5,481 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 9, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 344,390. A total of 6,610 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 314 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 9, there have been 733 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.