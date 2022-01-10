0 deaths, 617 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,860

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 617 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 9, bringing the total positives since testing began to 183,013.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,860 as of January 9, down 132 cases from January 8.

Since January 1, COVID-19 positives in North Dakota have spiked by 2,830 cases.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,446. They declined to 167 by July 5, 2021, but rose again to a high of 4,608 on October 6, 2021.

Of the 617 new positives on January 9:

168 were in Cass County

135 were in Burleigh County

55 were in Ward County

49 were in Grand Forks County

47 were in Morton County

23 were in Williams County

17 were in Stark County

No new deaths were reported on January 9. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 134 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fifth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,029 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,692 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 337 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 177,124 people are considered recovered from the 183,013 positive cases, an increase of 745 people from January 8.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 9 (745) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (617).

Hospitalizations

122 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 9, up 5 from January 8. A total of 7,050 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 9, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 381,915. A total of 22,426 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 688 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 9, there have been 3,317 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 75 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.