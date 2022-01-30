The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 729 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 223,362.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,031 as of January 29, down 2,003 cases from January 28.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,455. They declined to 201 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,042 on January 21.

Of the 729 new positives on January 29:

173 were in Cass County

112 were in Burleigh County

85 were in Ward County

52 were in Grand Forks County

36 were in Stark County

35 were in Morton County

26 were in Williams County

No new deaths were reported on January 29. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,093 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 339 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 49 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 214,238 people are considered recovered from the 223,362 positive cases, an increase of 2,741 people from January 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 29 (2,741) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (729).

Hospitalizations

180 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 29, up 3 from January 28. A total of 7,469 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 29, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 397,818. A total of 42,810 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 872 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 29, there have been 8,986 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 79 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.