1 death, 495 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,478

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 125,598.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,478 as of September 17, down 16 cases from September 16.

The last time active positives were this high was December 11, 2020, when 3,584 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 495 new positives on September 17:

94 were in Burleigh County

89 were in Cass County

40 were in Stark County

34 were in Grand Forks County

33 were in Ward County

33 were in Williams County

18 were in Morton County

1 death was reported on September 17. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,586 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,301 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 274 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 120,534 people are considered recovered from the 125,538 positive cases, an increase of 511 people from September 16.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 17 (511) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (495).

Hospitalizations

133 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 17, up 22 from September 16. A total of 5,000 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 17, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 331,427. A total of 3,372 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 183 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 17, there have been 414 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 64 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.