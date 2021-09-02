1 death, 535 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,763

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 535 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 118,491.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,763 as of September 1, up 321 cases from August 31.

The last time active positives were this high was December 17, 2020, when 2,747 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 535 new positives on September 1:

95 were in Burleigh County

83 were in Cass County

39 were in Ward County

26 were in Morton County

45 were in Williams County

23 were in McKenzie County

52 were in Stark County

1 death was reported on September 1. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,562 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,278 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 114,116 people are considered recovered from the 118,491 positive cases, an increase of 204 people from August 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 1 (204) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (535).

Hospitalizations

121 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 1, which is down 17 people than reported on August 31. A total of 4,724 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 1, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 321,663. A total of 1,959 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 132 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.