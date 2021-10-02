10 deaths, 713 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 4,436

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 713 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 133,519.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,436 as of October 1, up 66 cases from September 30.

The last time active positives were this high was December 6, 2020, when 4,324 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,417. They declined to 136 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 713 new positives on October 1:

136 were in Cass County

117 were in Burleigh County

65 were in Ward County

51 were in Grand Forks County

50 were in Stark County

47 were in Morton County

21 were in Williams County

10 new deaths were reported on October 1. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,621 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,329 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 278 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 14 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 127,462 people are considered recovered from the 133,519 positive cases, an increase of 647 people from September 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 1 (647) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (713).

Hospitalizations

147 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 1, down 14 from September 30. A total of 5,276 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 1, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 340,161. A total of 5,441 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 247 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 1, there have been 611 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 66 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.