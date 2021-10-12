10 deaths, 725 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,864

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 725 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 138,902.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,864 as of October 11, up 93 cases from October 10.

The last time active positives were this high was December 10, 2020, when 3,899 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 145 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 725 new positives on October 11:

149 were in Cass County

92 were in Burleigh County

63 were in Grand Forks County

63 were in Ward County

63 were in Stark County

40 were in Williams County

38 were in Morton County

10 new deaths were reported on October 11. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,652 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,356 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 286 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 133,386 people are considered recovered from the 138,902 positive cases, an increase of 630 people from October 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 11 (630) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (725).

Hospitalizations

181 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 11, down 30 from October 10. A total of 5,540 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 11, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 345,884. A total of 6,891 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 319 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 11, there have been 740 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 67 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.