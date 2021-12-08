11 deaths, 472 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,038

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 472 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 165,845.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,038 as of December 7, up 47 cases from December 6.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,436. They declined to 165 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,617 on October 6.

Of the 472 new positives on December 7:

153 were in Cass County

42 were in Grand Forks County

37 were in Burleigh County

34 were in Ward County

23 were in Williams County

17 were in Stutsman County

16 were in Stark County

11 new deaths were reported on December 7. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 118 people died as a result of COVID-19, the sixth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,939 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,617 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 321 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 1 death record is pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 160,868 people are considered recovered from the 165,845 positive cases, an increase of 441 people from December 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 7 (441) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (472).

Hospitalizations

153 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 7, down 9 from December 6. A total of 6,626 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of December 7, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 371,950. A total of 14,736 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 578 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of December 7, there have been 1,461 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 72 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.