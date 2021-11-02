12 deaths, 662 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,276

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 662 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 149,207.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,276 as of November 1, up 52 cases from October 31.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,420. They declined to 129 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,586 on October 6.

Of the 662 new positives on November 1:

186 were in Cass County

61 were in Burleigh County

57 were in Ward County

53 were in Grand Forks County

37 were in Stark County

27 were in Williams County

25 were in Morton County

12 new deaths were reported on November 1. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In October, 136 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,774 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,459 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 303 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 144,157 people are considered recovered from the 149,207 positive cases, an increase of 498 people from October 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 1 (498) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (662).

Hospitalizations

163 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 1, down 7 from October 31. A total of 5,976 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 1, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 355,978. A total of 9,885 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 432 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 1, there have been 1,007 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 70 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.