17 deaths, 747 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,249

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 747 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 145,744.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,249 as of October 25, up 249 cases from October 24.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,417. They declined to 127 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,588 on October 6.

Of the 747 new positives on October 25:

203 were in Cass County

70 were in Stark County

65 were in Burleigh County

47 were in Ward County

38 were in Grand Forks County

32 were in Morton County

30 were in Williams County

17 new deaths were reported on October 25. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in October, 109 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the most deaths in 2021 at this point. Deaths haven’t been this high since December 2020, when 282 were reported for the month.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 since tracking began came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,735 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,420 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 298 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 140,730 people are considered recovered from the 145,744 positive cases, an increase of 502 people from October 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 25 (502) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (747).

Hospitalizations

169 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 25, down 4 from October 24. A total of 5,853 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 25, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 352,281. A total of 8,839 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 393 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 25, there have been 918 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 69 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.