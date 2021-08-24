2 deaths, 401 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,688

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 401 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 115,312.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,688 as of August 23, up 180 cases from August 22.

The last time active positives were this high was January 4, 2021, when 1,649 cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 401 new positives on August 23:

84 were in Cass County

72 were in Burleigh County

33 were in Ward County

9 were in Stutsman County

32 were in Grand Forks County

22 were in Williams County

36 were in Stark County

2 deaths were reported on August 23. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,553 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,269 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 112,071 people are considered recovered from the 115,312 positive cases, an increase of 176 people from August 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 23 (176) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (401).

Hospitalizations

58 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 23, down 8 from August 22. A total of 4,553 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.