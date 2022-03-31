First District Health Unit now has an additional booster dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a second booster dose for people who received the first booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna (at least four months previously) is available to the following people:

50 years and older or

12 years and older and moderately to severely immunocompromised

You can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting the First District website or by calling your local First District Health Unit office.