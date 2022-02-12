The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 474 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 234,675.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,625 as of February 11, up 62 cases from February 10.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,458. They declined to 214 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,439 on January 21.

Of the 474 new positives on February 11:

102 were in Cass County

62 were in Burleigh County

47 were in Grand Forks County

45 were in Ward County

31 were in Rolette County

28 were in Stark County

16 were in Morton County

3 new deaths were reported on February 11. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,154 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 228,896 people are considered recovered from the 234,675 positive cases, an increase of 437 people from February 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 11 (437) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (474).

Hospitalizations

118 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 11, down 5 from February 10. A total of 7,690 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 11, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 402,199. A total of 48,806 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 961 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 11, there have been 12,293 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 80 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.