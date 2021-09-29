3 deaths, 830 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 4,030

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 830 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 131,399.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,030 as of September 28, up 309 cases from September 26.

The last time active positives were this high was December 9, 2020, when 4,088 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 830 new positives on September 28:

156 were in Burleigh County

142 were in Cass County

62 were in Morton County

62 were in Ward County

60 were in Stark County

44 were in Grand Forks County

36 were in Williams County

3 deaths were reported on September 28. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,610 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,320 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 277 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 13 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 125,759 people are considered recovered from the 131,399 positive cases, an increase of 521 people from September 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 28 (521) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (830).

Hospitalizations

128 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 28, down 7 from September 27. A total of 5,183 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 28, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 338,564. A total of 4,873 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 223 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 28, there have been 539 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 66 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.