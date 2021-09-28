3 deaths, 888 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,694

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 888 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on September 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 130,574.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,694 as of September 27, up 359 cases from September 26.

The last time active positives were this high was December 10, 2020, when 3,897 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 888 new positives on September 27:

200 were in Cass County

163 were in Burleigh County

75 were in Grand Forks County

60 were in Stark County

56 were in Ward County

46 were in Williams County

42 were in Morton County

3 deaths were reported on September 27. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,607 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,312 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 277 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 18 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 125,273 people are considered recovered from the 130,574 positive cases, an increase of 529 people from September 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 27 (529) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (888).

Hospitalizations

135 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 27, up 2 from September 26. A total of 5,163 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of September 27, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 337,888. A total of 4695 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 219 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of September 27, there have been 521 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 65 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.