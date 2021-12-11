4 deaths, 402 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,674

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 402 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on December 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 166,998.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,674 as of December 10, down 94 cases from December 9.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,436. They declined to 165 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,617 on October 6.

Of the 402 new positives on December 10:

144 were in Cass County

48 were in Grand Forks County

32 were in Burleigh County

29 were in Ward County

18 were in Morton County

16 were in Rolette County

15 were in Stark County

4 new deaths were reported on December 10. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

In November, 118 people died as a result of COVID-19, the sixth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,948 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,622 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 322 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 4 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 162,376 people are considered recovered from the 166,998 positive cases, an increase of 496 people from December 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 10 (496) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (402).

Hospitalizations

161 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 10, the same number as December 7. A total of 6,695 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of December 10, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 372,967. A total of 15,053 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 593 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of December 10, there have been 1,497 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 72 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.