The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 1,083 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 229,271.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,371 as of February 3, up 317 cases from February 2.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,452. They declined to 204 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,058 on January 21.

Of the 1,083 new positives on February 3:

291 were in Cass County

175 were in Burleigh County

118 were in Grand Forks County

73 were in Ward County

46 were in Morton County

32 were in Stark County

28 were in Williams County

6 new deaths were reported on February 3. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,127 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 221,773 people are considered recovered from the 229,271 positive cases, an increase of 912 people from February 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 3 (912) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,083).

Hospitalizations

163 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 3, down 5 from February 2. A total of 7,585 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 3, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 400,191. A total of 46,046 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 918 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 3, there have been 11,024 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 80 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.