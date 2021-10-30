6 deaths, 522 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,640

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 522 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 148,091.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,640 as of October 29, down 3 cases from October 28.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,418. They declined to 129 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,585 on October 6.

Of the 522 new positives on October 29:

110 were in Cass County

61 were in Burleigh County

58 were in Ward County

39 were in Stark County

37 were in Williams County

34 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Morton County

6 new deaths were reported on October 29. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in October, 130 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the most deaths in 2021 at this point. Deaths haven’t been this high since December 2020, when 282 were reported for the month.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 since tracking began came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,762 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,451 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 300 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 6 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 142,689 people are considered recovered from the 148,091 positive cases, an increase of 537 people from October 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 29 (537) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (522).

Hospitalizations

159 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 29, up 6 from October 28. A total of 5,931 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 29, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 354,526. A total of 9,557 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 416 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 29, there have been 986 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 69 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.