7 deaths, 656 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,279

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursdayday morning confirmed 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 160,550.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,279 as of November 24, up 159 cases from November 23.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,430. They declined to 148 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,601 on October 6.

Of the 656 new positives on November 24:

185 were in Cass County

59 were in Burleigh County

49 were in Ward County

44 were in Grand Forks County

33 were in Morton County

31 were in Stutsman County

24 were in Williams County

7 new deaths were reported on November 23. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in November, 85 people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the health department’s COVID-19 web page.

In October, 165 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,874 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,553 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 314 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 7 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 155,397 people are considered recovered from the 160,550 positive cases, an increase of 540 people from November 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 24 (540) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (656).

Hospitalizations

181 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 24, up 5 from November 23. A total of 6,406 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 24, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 366,710. A total of 13,125 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 534 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 24, there have been 1,328 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 71 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.