Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health now offering COVID-19 Booster doses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) is now providing booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC recommends booster doses for the following vaccine recipients who have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:

These COVID-19 booster doses are different from the third round of vaccinations that were made available in August. The vaccinations available in August were intended to be an additional round of vaccination for individuals with certain health conditions leading to a compromised immune system.

BBPH hosts a number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its 500 East Front Avenue location each week. Call BBPH to schedule an appointment for your booster dose, or schedule your appointment online at www.ndvax.org.

Booster doses may be given at the same time as the flu shot.

At this time, only individuals who completed a Pfizer vaccine series are eligible to receive a booster.

Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine will likely need a booster shot, and more data on the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine is expected in the coming weeks.

Presently, there is not enough data to support getting an mRNA vaccine booster if someone received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More data about potential booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories