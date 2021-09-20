Bismarck parents send letter to school board asking for mask requirement

Parents in the community have banded together to try to get the Bismarck School Board to, in their words, “re-accept the responsibility for putting masks on our students and teachers and staff.”

The group, “BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School” sent a letter to the school board asking the members to act within their authority to require and enforce mask-wearing.

One of the members of the group, which is made up of more than 60 parents and community members, is Karen Dunlap, whose two children are in middle and high school.

“I got eight notifications last week that children in my kid’s classes have COVID,” Dunlap said.

She’s also concerned about the bus situation in the school district.

“Bismarck Public Schools is not requiring maks on buses. There is an order from the CDC from February that requires masks to be worn on all forms of public transportation. It specifically states that school buses are included as a form of public transportation. Bismarck Public Schools has decided this doesn’t apply to them,” Dunlap said.

She says the number of people under 19 that have tested positive for coronavirus this year is three times the number infected at this same time last year.

To view the full letter, click below: