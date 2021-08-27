Bismarck pharmacist sees increase in COVID vaccinations

The FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

One pharmacy administering vaccinations is seeing an uptick in walk-ins compared to earlier this year.

Tanya Rose, a pharmacist at Bismarck’s The Medicine Shoppe, says having a sense of normalcy again starts with taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s very important to get vaccinated, for us to get vaccinated for our youth and for our immunocompromised,” Rose said.

Earlier this year, The Medicine Shoppe administered shots every 10 minutes, giving up to 80 a day.

Then Rose says the number of vaccinations administered at the pharmacy changed.

“Then there was a significant drop-off where we were just vaccinating second dosages, not many new patients coming in,” Rose said.

Rose says though it hasn’t come back to 80 a day yet, there has been an increase in vaccinations totaling 10 to 15 a day.

“I think it has to do with people being more confident that Pfizer has been approved. With COVID cases of unvaccinated people going up in the state, I think people are maybe realizing that getting a vaccine could help,” Rose said.

With current staffing, the pharmacy is able to administer up to 100 shots a day.

Though the Pfizer vaccine is the only one fully FDA approved, The Medicine Shoppe is stocked with all three brands: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“If I order it by Tuesday of one week, I usually have it by later that week or earlier the following week,” Rose said.

Booster shots are the next phase in vaccinations and Rose says the pharmacy has the supplies.

“Whether it be to the elderly, nursing homes, healthcare workers, as soon as I get the green light we will start vaccinating,” she added.

Rose also says there is no difference in the booster shot, it just helps boost the immunity toward the virus.

Appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call to schedule or walk in.