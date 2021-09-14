Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Bismarck’s Sanford Health ‘exploring all available options’ for COVID hospitalizations

With positive COVID-19 cases rising, so are hospitalizations — and Sanford Health in Bismarck says they are exploring options.

In a statement to KX News, Sanford Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Meeker said:

“As Sanford Health continuously prepares to care for COVID patients in our region, we are exploring all available options. The Same Day Surgery Center is one of several opportunities standing ready to accommodate an increase in hospitalized patients. We encourage vaccinations for everyone over the age of 12 and older to avoid a spike in hospitalizations that affects patients with all medical needs.”

There are no COVID-19 patients being held at any facility outside of the Sanford hospital.

