BPS parents share concerns about COVID-19 protocols

“My kids have been in school every single day. I have received an email saying that they’ve been exposed so I just knew it was only a matter of time,” Kristin Klein said.

Klein is a mother of two enrolled in Bismarck Public Schools. She said she noticed her daughter wasn’t feeling well one day.

“She woke up with a stuffy nose and her neck and shoulders hurt, so I took her to the testing site and she tested positive within the hour of her symptoms,” Klein said.

She contacted the school nurse for further instructions.

“She explained her quarantine would be 10 days,” Klein said.

Klein later found out she was also positive for COVID-19 and contacted the state for instructions. She said they told her to quarantine for 10 days, but her doctor told her differently.

“My doctor told me I only had to quarantine for five days,” Klein said

BPS also has a protocol to follow when it comes to responding to COVID-19. Four categories are on the website, including one stating to quarantine immediately after coming in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID.

“The nurse just explained to me for our district that they would appreciate if my son would have quarantined for five days from the contact with the sibling but with no symptoms, he could come back and not to feel bad,” Klein said.

KX News reached out to the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch for more clarity on how schools should handle COVID-19.

“It’s up to the school board and the school administrator. We provide recommendations, and they can take those recommendations and follow them if they can do something that works for them,” Moch said.

Moch also says there are other ways to help with keeping schools safe.

“Screening and testing programs are also a recommendation, hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, encouraging vaccinations,” she said.

As for BPS, the school district did not go on camera but did release a statement.

In par, it said students won’t be penalized for missing class due to coronavirus.

Klein says her daughter handled COVID well and made a full recovery.