Changes are coming to the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, March 18.

The dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis, focusing on COVID trends over time instead of daily counts and positivity rates. Hospitalization reports will include anyone in North Dakota hospitalized with COVID as opposed to listing only those who live in North Dakota.

The dashboard will include charts showing statewide hospital availability and new guidance and resources will be provided for businesses.

The changes align with the state of the pandemic and with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level released in February, according to the Department of Health.