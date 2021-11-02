COVID-19 inmate cases soar at North Dakota state prison

Coronavirus
FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State corrections officials say coronavirus cases involving inmates at the North Dakota State Penitentiary have soared to the highest number to date in the pandemic.

North Dakota Department of Corrections officials say out of more than 525 inmates, active positives among inmates jumped from 17 last week to 63 this week. And active positives for staff jumped from 14 last week to 19 Monday.

Corrections spokeswoman Kayli Richards says “COVID spread in a congregated setting is extremely difficult to avoid.”

The facility has exceeded its isolation space and is using the gym as an infirmary for COVID positive inmates.

