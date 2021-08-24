Skip to content
COVID-19
‘COVID-19 Impact Wall’ NDDoH launches site aimed at sharing pandemic stories
Is an earache a new COVID-19 symptom?
Video
Florida hospital leases refrigerated trailer to expand morgue capacity amid COVID spike
Video
US troops ordered to get COVID-19 vaccines ASAP, Pentagon says
2 deaths, 364 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,843
What the weather could bring for the fall of 2021
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Split Day
Video
Volleyball: Beulah and Hazen excited to start the season with Coal Country Invite
Video
Volleyball: Flasher hopes winning tradition continues into 2021
Video
minot tennis
Video
Latest on Afghanistan as US troop withdrawal deadline looms
Video
Pool season coming to an end
Video
Family of Teachers
Video
KX Conversation: BBPH Director Renae Moch
Video
Mandan woman claims she was kicked out of townhome for having too many children
Video
Minot Public Schools First Day, Washington Elementary
Video
New financial institution in the works for Standing Rock Tribal members
Video
Full-scale Emergency Drill at Bismarck Airport
Video
Teachers Prepare for First Day of Class
Video
National Peach Pie Day
Video
Soccer: Legacy filling the gap at goalie with an up and coming star
Video
As fall sports begin, officials still needed
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the expedition league champs: SVSD
Video
FDHU Offers Third Dose of Covid Vax to Immunocompromised
Video
ND health officials hopeful full Pfizer approval encourages more to get vaccinated
Video
Early U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign prevented 140,000 deaths, over 3 million COVID cases, study finds
J&J says its COVID-19 booster shot generates nine-fold increase in antibodies
What’s the difference between a booster and a 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine?
Variant resistant to COVID-19 vaccine likely to emerge, Pfizer CEO says
Who should be tested for COVID-19?
Comirnaty: What’s the story behind the new Pfizer vaccine name?
From CVS to Chevron, FDA decision triggers vaccine mandates
Horse dewormer selling out in Oklahoma despite FDA warning against using it to fight COVID
Video
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says pandemic could possibly end by spring 2022
Update coming to NDDoH COVID-19 Dashboard regarding breakthrough, reinfection data
‘Water Warning’ issued for lake in Williams County
Report: Most federal election security money remains unspent
2 deaths, 364 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,843
ND Supreme Court allows DUI guilty plea to be withdrawn
A 2021 fall weather preview
Video
Ring of Fire to take stage following conclusion of Medora Musical
COVID Symptoms infographic
North Dakota Resources
North Dakota Resources
First District Health Unit offers third dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised population
Video
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
ND Supreme Court allows DUI guilty plea to be withdrawn
Faces of North Dakota's Wind-Energy: sector set for a massive boom
Video
‘Something that has been a part of us for 35 years’: Family of educators shares their love for teaching
Video
EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Afghanistan evacuations?