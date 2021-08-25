‘COVID-19 Impact Wall’ NDDoH launches site aimed at sharing pandemic stories

North Dakotans are sharing personal experiences and painful stories of loss due to COVID-19, as part of a public education campaign aimed in part at boosting dismal vaccinations in the state.

The North Dakota Health Dakota Department’s “COVID-19 Impact Wall” was launched Wednesday.

The website also serves as a memorial for those who have died due to the virus. The campaign’s rollout comes as COVID-19 cases in the state surged to the highest level of the year.

“This project was pursued in an effort to raise awareness of the seriousness of COVID-19, including long-term effects, risk of hospitalization and even death. We regularly hear the stories from North Dakotans about how COVID-19 has impacted their lives and families,” said Marie Moe, NDDoH Chief Communications Officer. “The site provides a virtual gathering place to share experiences, reflect, remember, and learn.”

In addition to personal testimonials, the site also provides resources and information about COVID-19 vaccines, including interviews with health care providers who share information specific to their areas of practice and COVID-19 vaccines.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall to share their personal experience if they have lost a loved one or are suffering from COVID-19 themselves.