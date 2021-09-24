Fargo mayor, health officials urge people to get vaccinated

Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Fargo’s mayor and health officials have made an urgent appeal for North Dakota residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks indoors.

The plea comes as coronavirus cases surge.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says hospitals and medical staff are overwhelmed.

North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S.

Mahoney and others say 90% of people hospitalized in North Dakota for the virus are not vaccinated.

The North Dakota Health Department said Friday that vaccine boosters should be available next week to people 65 and older and others who have existing health problems that make them more at risk for severe illness from the virus.