FDHU will soon offer COVID-19 booster shots

First District Health Unit will soon offer COVID-19 booster shots after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to allow a third dose to anyone 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions.

In a press release, FDHU says this booster shot can be given six months after the first two shots. The booster is only authorized for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

FDHU says they will incorporate the updated recommendations and work to increase vaccine supplies before implementing the boosters.