The North Dakota Department of Health is distributing more than 1.5 million free, at-home COVID-19 test kits, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The program is intended to supplement the ongoing federal program to distribute free tests.

Numerous public health units and public health agencies around the state have plans to start distributing the test kits to communities in their regions.

Here’s a list of health agencies around the region and where you can go to get your free, at-home test kits:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

A drive-thru distribution event will take place at the state capitol in the NW parking area Tuesday, February 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (or as long as supplies are available). There will be two test kit options available for pickup. Celltrion COVID-19 test kits are authorized for use in individuals age 14 and older, and iHealth COVID-19 test kits, are authorized for use in individuals age 2 and older. Both of these test kits have 2 tests per box. The number of tests distributed will be limited to two tests (1 box) per person, though one person may pick up enough test kits for everyone in their household. No identification, personal data or payment will be collected upon distribution.

Beginning February 16, the at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available at the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Office office (500 East Front Avenue location in Bismarck) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Individuals entering the public health building are required to wear masks. BBPH will be closed on Monday, February 21, in observation of Presidents Day.

Custer Health

Custer Health will begin providing free, at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, February 15, through each of its three offices in the region. Tests are limited to two per person, though one individual may pick up tests for a household. No identification is required to pick up tests from these locations. Individuals entering any of Custer Health’s offices (in Mandan, Carson and Beulah) are required to wear masks while in the building.

Custer Health’s offices are located at 403 Burlington Street SE in Mandan, 106 2nd Avenue NE in Carson, and 1101 3rd Avenue NW in Beulah. If you want to pick up tests from the Beulah (701-873-4433) or Carson (701-622-3591) office, please call in advance to set up a pick-up time. Custer Health offices will be closed on Monday, February 21, in observation of Presidents Day.

Emmons County Public Health

Emmons County Public Health will begin providing free, at-home COVID-19 tests to the community on Tuesday, February 15, through its Linton office.

Tests are limited to two per person, though one individual may pick up tests for a household. No identification is required to pick up tests. Individuals entering ECPH office (118 E Spruce Avenue in Linton) are required to wear masks.

Any business or organization interested in receiving larger quantities of test kits to test employees/volunteers/others can contact ECPH by phone at (701) 254-4027 for more information.

First District Health Unit

First District Health Unit will distribute free COVID-19 tests for at-home use beginning Tuesday, February 15. In Minot, tests will be available at the main office, 801 11th Ave SW from 8:30 – 4:00, Monday through Friday. Enter through Door B. No appointment is needed to pick up the free tests.

First District will also have distribution points throughout the seven-county area. To find a site near you, visit www.fdhu.org or call your nearest First District office. New distribution points may continue to be added. For locations across the state, visit www.health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

The recommended distribution is two tests (one box) per individual in the household. A designated person can pick up tests for the entire household. If an individual needs additional tests, they can return to the distribution point another day for another allotment.

First District will begin the distribution with two brands of tests. One is only for use in people 14 years or older, and one is anyone above the age of two. The home test kits are not for use in children under two; children that age should be tested at a regular public health testing event or by a medical provider.

Kidder County District Health Unit

The Kidder County District Health Unit (KCDHU) will begin providing free, at-home COVID-19 tests to the community beginning Tuesday, February 15 at its office.

Tests are limited to two per individual, but one individual is able to pick up tests for a household. No identification is required to pick up tests. Individuals entering the KCDHU office, at 422 2nd Avenue NW in Steele, are required to wear masks.

The tests will be distributed to local businesses throughout the county by KCDHU. Please do not enter any distribution sites if you are sick. Instead, contact the facility and make arrangements to receive the COVID-19 tests. Contact KCDHU at (701) 475-2582 for more information.

Kidder County Home Test Kit Locations: