After nearly two years of being in a pandemic, daycares are still open but with COVID and other illnesses around, more and more kids are getting sick.

And running a childcare facility during a pandemic is not a simple task.

“I’m having issues with staffing and it is COVID-related, but right now there are two providers and we’ve been working together really well,” said Elizabeth Wunderlich, owner/operator of Wee Care Minot.

Not only is all this hard on daycare workers, but it’s also hard on parents too — with many of them missing work.

“If my daughter’s sick, generally it’s kind of a decision of who’s going to stay home first. Obviously, notify the daycare, but who’s gonna stay home and care for her that day, and then we just kinda take it day by day,” said Jalisa Tinnes.

She says kids get sick all the time, but COVID has really put parents on high alert.

“It is a little tougher trying to decide whether or not you keep a kiddo home. If it’s teething symptoms or what it is, but you just kinda try to do your best and keep them home if you need to,” said Tinnes.

Wunderlich agrees and adds it’s normal for children to become ill as they grow up.

“Illness is going to happen and children’s immune systems end up cycling through the various human illnesses and that’s how they strengthen themselves,” said Wunderlich, adding that communication from parents has been the key.

“Something just clicked and everyone just understands that the information sharing is absolutely vital. It’s how we all stay healthy and it’s like finally, after doing this for so many years, and it’s kinda all you wanted was this open line of communication especially about illness,” she said.

Wunderlich says that in light of the pandemic, she’s used her own money and grants to buy air purifiers, vitamin C lamps and hired a weekly cleaning service, among other things, in order to try to keep people in and out of the facility healthy.

Wunderlich says that protocols in each daycare varies from case to case.